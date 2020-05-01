Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riznyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM
Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY.
Riznyk Podiatry6272 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-7729Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Riznyk! I stepped on a nail 2 years ago and have been to the ER over 6 times, had an abcess and was admitted, had surgery whileint the hospital, had over 8 MRI's, E-rays, CT scans, bloodwork over and over, IV's, Pik lines... and still 2 foot Dr's, a surgen and many other doctors couldn't figure out why myb foot kept blowing up over and over..... well... after 1 office visit with Dr. Riznyk and 1 surgery I am well on my way to recovery after he correctly removed a large cyst that had become infected and inflamed...Why couldn't the doctor at the hospital who relieved the abcess have seen this and removed it then??? Anyway I recomend Dr. Riznyk to anyone with a foot problem....With his awesome bedside mannor and his brilliance with his top of the class graduation.... (Both himself and his daughter).....how can you go wrong?
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Riznyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riznyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riznyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riznyk has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riznyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Riznyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riznyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riznyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riznyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.