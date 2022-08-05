Overview

Dr. Peter Rintels, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Rintels works at Hematology Oncology Asscts RI in Cranston, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.