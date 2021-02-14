Overview

Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Rinaldi Jr works at UC Davis Health In Auburn in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA, Folsom, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.