Dr. Peter Rigby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Midlothian Center161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 484-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bon Secours Cancer Institute Surgical Oncology5875 Bremo Rd Ste 505, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 484-3700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates4700 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 484-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rigby has always been very professional helpful gentle and caring. I highly recommend Dr Rigby and his practice. Elaine Bankston
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- University Of California
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rigby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigby has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigby.
