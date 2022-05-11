See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Revenaugh works at RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL
    1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer
Treatment frequency



Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2022
    Dr Revenaugh was very thoughtful, knowledgeable and reassuring
    — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114198678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Sch Med & Hosp
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
