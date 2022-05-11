Overview

Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Revenaugh works at RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.