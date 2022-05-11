Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revenaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Revenaugh works at
Locations
-
1
RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
2
RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Revenaugh?
Dr Revenaugh was very thoughtful, knowledgeable and reassuring
About Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114198678
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Sch Med & Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revenaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revenaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revenaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revenaugh works at
Dr. Revenaugh has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revenaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Revenaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revenaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revenaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revenaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.