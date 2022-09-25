Overview

Dr. Peter Rees, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Rees works at Dba Clipper Cardiovascular Associates in Haverhill, MA with other offices in Methuen, MA, Andover, MA and Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.