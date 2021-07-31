Dr. Peter Razeghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Razeghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Razeghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Razeghi works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Interventional Cardiology21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 535, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 281-7748
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razeghi?
Very easy to talk to and explains everything. I never feel rushed or afraid to ask a question.
About Dr. Peter Razeghi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French and German
- 1316116981
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razeghi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razeghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razeghi works at
Dr. Razeghi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razeghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razeghi speaks French and German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Razeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razeghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.