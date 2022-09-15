See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington, WV
Dr. Peter Ray, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Peter Ray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Ray works at Marshall Plastic Surgery in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Hills Professional Center
    5185 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 (304) 691-8910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cabell Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Second-Degree Burns
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cleft Lip
Cleft Lip and Palate
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Labial Hypertrophy
Large Breasts
Localized Fat Deposits
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Poland Syndrome
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Ray, MD
    About Dr. Peter Ray, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1477505956
    Education & Certifications

    University AL
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray works at Marshall Plastic Surgery in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Ray’s profile.

    Dr. Ray has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

