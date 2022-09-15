Overview

Dr. Peter Ray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at Marshall Plastic Surgery in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.