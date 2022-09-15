Dr. Peter Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Locations
East Hills Professional Center5185 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 691-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ray is a great surgeon. He is very professional and takes his time to make sure the outcome and results of the surgery are as perfect as possible. He takes his time with each patient during surgery to do his best. The staff at the center even told me he was a perfectionist which I loved! He performed an otoplasty on both of my son’s ears and it has truly changed his life for the better. My son is so happy with the results of his ear pinning and so am I! He definitely changes patients lives for the better. He also has wonderful staff and a very clean office. The center where he performs his surgeries is also very clean and has wonderful staff there as well. Don’t hesitate to choose Dr. Ray for your surgical needs because you will be in great care and will love your results! Look no further Dr. Ray is a great surgeon! Choose him today!
About Dr. Peter Ray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University AL
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ray speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
