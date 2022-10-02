See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Rapoza works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Plymouth, MA, Cambridge, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocb Optical
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA
    146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
    625 Mount Auburn St Ste 100, Cambridge, MA 02138
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Pinguecula
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Schedule took some time. Surgery went well. Follow-ups were straight forward (some ran late). Great results. Eyes were working well (with no discoloration) within 2 weeks.
    Aliya Moreira — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD

    Ophthalmology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1295727584
    Education & Certifications

    University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    U Chicago Hosps Clins
    University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapoza has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

