Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Rapoza works at
Ocb Optical50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (978) 524-0050
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 833-6000
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston625 Mount Auburn St Ste 100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-3130
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Schedule took some time. Surgery went well. Follow-ups were straight forward (some ran late). Great results. Eyes were working well (with no discoloration) within 2 weeks.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Chicago Hosps Clins
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
