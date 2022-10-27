See All Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Peter Rao, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (17)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Rao works at Peter Alan Rao M.d. Pllc in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter Alan Rao M.d. Pllc
    5544 S Lewis Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 747-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 27, 2022
He is patient, kind and caring. He was a huge help in my recovery from addiction and learning about my brain and how trauma rewires things up there. He is a wonderful Dr. and Christie is the BEST EVER.
Taryn — Oct 27, 2022
About Dr. Peter Rao, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710958483
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia U Coll Phys and Surgs
Residency
  • Yale University School Of Med
Internship
  • Norwalk Hosp
Medical Education
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School
  • University of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

