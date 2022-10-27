Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.
Locations
Peter Alan Rao M.d. Pllc5544 S Lewis Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 747-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient, kind and caring. He was a huge help in my recovery from addiction and learning about my brain and how trauma rewires things up there. He is a wonderful Dr. and Christie is the BEST EVER.
About Dr. Peter Rao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710958483
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll Phys and Surgs
- Yale University School Of Med
- Norwalk Hosp
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.