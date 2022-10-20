Dr. Peter Rantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rantis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Suburban Surgical Care Spec4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 255-9697Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 255-9697
Women's Doc Clinic800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 555, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 255-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had colon surgery in Fort Myers, Florida and she almost died from infection and hemorrhaging. After almost 4 weeks in the hospital she was discharged with an ileostomy bag which was to be for a few months until she recovered. Once she was to the point that the reconnection could be performed imaging revealed that the opening in her colon was 1/16". We proceeded to arrange for an appointment with Dr. Rantis who agreed to perform surgery to correct the issues from her surgery in Florida. A 2 hours surgery ended up being 5 hours because of complications from the surgery performed in Florida. Two days after the surgery with Dr. Rantis she was discharged and 6 weeks later her ileostomy was reversed. Dr. Rantis saved her life in my opinion and she now has returned to a normal life. I recently recommended a friend with a similar problem and and Dr. Rantis overcame issues and she had the same great result. He is a 10!!!!
About Dr. Peter Rantis, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306806682
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
- University of Illinois Chicago
Dr. Rantis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rantis works at
Dr. Rantis has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.