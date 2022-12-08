Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyrko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD
Dr. Peter Pyrko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.
Novellus Research Sites Inc11190 Warner Ave Ste 300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-7000
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
He recently did a knee replacement on me, and it was an smooth experience. My recovery has been great with his help.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pyrko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyrko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyrko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyrko has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyrko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyrko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyrko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyrko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyrko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.