Overview

Dr. Peter Purcell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center and Cobleskill Regional Hospital.



Dr. Purcell works at Albany Medical Center in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.