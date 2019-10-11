Dr. Peter Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Purcell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Purcell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center and Cobleskill Regional Hospital.
Albany Medical Center1769 Union St # 2, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 382-1151
- Bassett Medical Center
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I trust Dr. Purcell, he is on top of your health issues and shows it every time I go.
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purcell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Purcell has seen patients for Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purcell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.