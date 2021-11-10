Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryzbylkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hammonton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Pryzbylkowski works at
Locations
1
Advanced Spine and Pain LLC2 8th St, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (888) 985-2727Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Aria Health Orthopaedics of Nj PC1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (888) 985-2727
3
Relievus222 New Rd, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (888) 985-2727
4
Relievus9815 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (888) 985-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was highly referred to Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski by my surgeon, Dr. Barrett Woods. I was in dire need of temporary pain relief due to my sciatica, spondylosis, bulging discs, & spinal stenosis. I had a surgical date scheduled with so much work to do prior. With the chronic pain, I was not able to get anything accomplished. Dr. P did a spinal epidural/block on my second visit. That did the trick. I had minimal pain and was able to get everything done prior to my surgery! I was not interested in taking medication to make me tired or drugged. Dr. P. did explain everything thoroughly and gave me all my options. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD
- Pain Management
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174751929
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Franklin & Marshall
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pryzbylkowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pryzbylkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pryzbylkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pryzbylkowski works at
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryzbylkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryzbylkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pryzbylkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pryzbylkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.