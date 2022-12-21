Dr. Peter Polack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Polack, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Polack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Polack works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Eye4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 641-9226Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polack?
Very experienced and Knowledgeable
About Dr. Peter Polack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821080771
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Stetson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Polack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Polack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polack works at
Dr. Polack has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polack speaks Spanish.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Polack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.