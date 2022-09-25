Dr. Peter Ploch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ploch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ploch, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ploch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Ploch works at
Locations
-
1
Seven Hills Surgical Associates PC1911 THOMSON DR, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3901
-
2
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3901
-
3
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ploch?
Dr. Plouch has operated on me and my husband and I truly think we are blessed to have him in our area. He has a big A+ in every area a doctor could ever have from both of us and would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Peter Ploch, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609893478
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ploch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ploch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ploch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ploch works at
Dr. Ploch has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ploch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ploch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ploch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ploch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ploch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.