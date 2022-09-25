Overview

Dr. Peter Ploch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Ploch works at Centra Med Grp Surgical Spclst in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.