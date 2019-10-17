Dr. Peter Piperis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piperis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Piperis, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Piperis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Piperis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Momenta Pain Care1805 N 145th St, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 354-2360Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piperis?
Best Doctor's I've ever meet, They always do their best to work with me to find and fix problems. Dr. Piperis, Dr. Evans and the nurses have always been awesome, they spend time to ask questions and make sure I'm doing ok. Love the staff as well. I can't thank you all enough for all you do.
About Dr. Peter Piperis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1588690663
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Hospitals
- Creighton Affil Hosp
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piperis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piperis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piperis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piperis works at
Dr. Piperis speaks Greek.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Piperis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piperis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piperis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piperis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.