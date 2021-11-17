See All Ophthalmologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Peter Pham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Pham works at Aphado Eye Care in Tomball, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aphado Eye Care
    739 James St, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 255-6911
    Cypress Office
    14248 Spring Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 255-6911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Diabetic Cataracts
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Nov 17, 2021
    I’ve seen Dr Pham numerous times in the past. I’m scheduling an appt. today to see him. I’ve read a few bad reviews and shake my head at them. I’m in my 60s and been to his practice since I was in my late 40s. Some people want miracles and can not be satisfied from treatment that is normal technology. I have family and friends who complain about everything no matter how well they have been treated. Dr Pham is an excellent Ophthalmologist and can not make some folks happy no matter what. I read one persons review from Galveston Texas and had to laugh. This person drove 80 miles to his office and I ask why? His major complaint was his co pay of $40 and I’m supposed to figure the Drs the bad guy. Come on people if you have eye problems no Dr can make it 20/20 vision. Even with lens correction you will never be 20/20.
    Ron — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Pham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1407805930
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Institute
    • U CA
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

