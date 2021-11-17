Dr. Peter Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Locations
-
1
Aphado Eye Care739 James St, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 255-6911
-
2
Cypress Office14248 Spring Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 255-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Pham numerous times in the past. I’m scheduling an appt. today to see him. I’ve read a few bad reviews and shake my head at them. I’m in my 60s and been to his practice since I was in my late 40s. Some people want miracles and can not be satisfied from treatment that is normal technology. I have family and friends who complain about everything no matter how well they have been treated. Dr Pham is an excellent Ophthalmologist and can not make some folks happy no matter what. I read one persons review from Galveston Texas and had to laugh. This person drove 80 miles to his office and I ask why? His major complaint was his co pay of $40 and I’m supposed to figure the Drs the bad guy. Come on people if you have eye problems no Dr can make it 20/20 vision. Even with lens correction you will never be 20/20.
About Dr. Peter Pham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1407805930
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute
- U CA
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
