Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Pacific Heart Institute2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 280W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 419-4303
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pelikan has been my Cardiologist for the last year. While I have known him for some time I saw him professionally a year ago when I experienced a cardio incident. He is highly skilled and capable. Additionally he is kind and caring. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710984331
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
