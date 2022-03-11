See All General Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Pavlina works at KETTERING CLINICS 1 EAST in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Washington State University Emergency Medicine Residency
    3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 (937) 395-6665
    Kettering Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons, Inc.
    3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5650, Kettering, OH 45429 (937) 294-3611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Disease
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Tumors, Malignant
Iliac Aneurysm
Impella Device
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphedema
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Spider Veins
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr. Pavlina was able to repair my bicuspid aortic valve. This gave me the ability to stay off of coumadin and continue my life normally after surgery recovery. The initial visit he made sure that all of my questions were answered and he took the time to listen and explain. Once it was time for me to make the decision on repair or replacement (mechanical / bovine) he made sure I had all of the information and then left me to make my own decision, which I appreciated. In the hospital all of the nurses raved about how good Dr. Pavlina is and that if they had something happen to them he would be their top choice. The care at Kettering Medical Center was overall very good compared to my experiences at other hospitals for the preliminary testing before I knew that I had surgery.
    AR — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1881692341
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Indiana University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlina is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pavlina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavlina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavlina has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlina on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

