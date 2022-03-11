Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Pavlina works at
Locations
Washington State University Emergency Medicine Residency3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-6665
Kettering Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons, Inc.3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5650, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-3611
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavlina was able to repair my bicuspid aortic valve. This gave me the ability to stay off of coumadin and continue my life normally after surgery recovery. The initial visit he made sure that all of my questions were answered and he took the time to listen and explain. Once it was time for me to make the decision on repair or replacement (mechanical / bovine) he made sure I had all of the information and then left me to make my own decision, which I appreciated. In the hospital all of the nurses raved about how good Dr. Pavlina is and that if they had something happen to them he would be their top choice. The care at Kettering Medical Center was overall very good compared to my experiences at other hospitals for the preliminary testing before I knew that I had surgery.
About Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlina works at
Dr. Pavlina has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlina.
