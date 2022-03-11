Overview

Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Pavlina works at KETTERING CLINICS 1 EAST in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.