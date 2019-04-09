Overview

Dr. Peter Pavan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Pavan works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.