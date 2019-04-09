See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Peter Pavan, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Pavan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Pavan works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 974-1530
  2. 2
    USF Eye Institute
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 974-4864
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 09, 2019
    I was referred to Dr Pavan after having 4 surgeries on my right eye due to an unattached retina & still cannot see. I was at first disappointed when he said he could not do anything for that eye. But then I was completely surprised when he told me I had many tears in my retina on my other good working eye. He said it was an emergency to operate & did so the next day. I only wish I'd have had him do my very first eye surgery & perhaps I'd have my eye sight in both eyes. He's the BEST!!
    — Apr 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Pavan, MD
    About Dr. Peter Pavan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538182225
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Pavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavan works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pavan’s profile.

    Dr. Pavan has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

