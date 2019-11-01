Dr. Peter Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp;amp; Science University|Oregon Health And Science University|West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute - Overland Park5100 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2850Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute200 Research Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (913) 346-2826
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Always pleasant and takes time to answer my questions. I trust his application of knowledge
About Dr. Peter Park, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750328860
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Science University|Oregon Health And Science University|West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.