Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harford Gastroenterology Associates PA510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 416, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 877-7595
-
2
Harford Endoscopy Center2214 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 100, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 838-6345
-
3
Harford Gastroenterology Associates100 Walter Ward Blvd Ste 100, Abingdon, MD 21009 Directions (443) 643-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I had Dr. Park in the hospital for a couple procedures. He was great! I couldn't have asked for better care from Dr. Park or any of his team that helped me out. Thank you Dr. Park for putting me at ease and taking such good care of me.
About Dr. Peter Park, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1689636078
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.