Dr. Peter Park, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Vascular and Interventional Specialists in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.