Dr. Peter Park, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Park, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Vascular and Interventional Specialists in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular and Interventional Specialists
    300 Perrine Rd Ste 301, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 727-8346
  2. 2
    ParkVein Center
    2177 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 727-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Knowledgeable doctor, excellent staff
    — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Park, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487609723
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale-New Haven Medical Center
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Columbia University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

