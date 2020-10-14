Dr. Peter Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Park, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.
Vascular and Interventional Specialists300 Perrine Rd Ste 301, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 727-8346
ParkVein Center2177 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 727-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable doctor, excellent staff
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale-New Haven Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
