Dr. Peter Panzer, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Panzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Panzer works at PANZER DERMATOLOGY & COSMETIC SURGERY in Newark, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Dermatology
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 633-7553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2016
    As a Kid with Severe Psoriasis, Dr. Panzer Changed my Life Bad psoriasis is painful , embarrassing, humiliating and depressing. I failed with family doctors and sought out Dr Panzer in my late teens. He supported every avenue of my Psoriasis care. I was in really bad shape and he knew it. He helped me financially as best he could when I needed it.. I listened and tried new treatments. I wouldn't have made it, and for that, He is probably the most important person in my life.
    Jim in Wilmington, DE — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Peter Panzer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922002401
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panzer works at PANZER DERMATOLOGY & COSMETIC SURGERY in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Panzer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

