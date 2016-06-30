Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Panzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Panzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Panzer works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
As a Kid with Severe Psoriasis, Dr. Panzer Changed my Life Bad psoriasis is painful , embarrassing, humiliating and depressing. I failed with family doctors and sought out Dr Panzer in my late teens. He supported every avenue of my Psoriasis care. I was in really bad shape and he knew it. He helped me financially as best he could when I needed it.. I listened and tried new treatments. I wouldn't have made it, and for that, He is probably the most important person in my life.
About Dr. Peter Panzer, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922002401
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.
