Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD

Dermatology
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Panagotacos works at Dermatology Center of San Francisco, AMC in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Jock Itch and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Castro (Central San Francisco)
    45 Castro St Ste 332, San Francisco, CA 94114
    Connect Hearing Inc.
    2555 Ocean Ave Ste 203, San Francisco, CA 94132
    Dermatology Center of San Francisco
    2001 Union St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Jock Itch
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Jock Itch
Dermatitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Panagotacos is experienced and professional. He took the time to explain the reasons for post menopausal hair loss and prescribed a successful treatment plan for me. It has been approximately 8 months and my hair growth is noticeably improving. I’m very grateful to the Doctor.
    — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD

    Dermatology
    54 years of experience
    English, Greek and Spanish
    1740302868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
    St Marys Medical Center
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagotacos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panagotacos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panagotacos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panagotacos works at Dermatology Center of San Francisco, AMC in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Panagotacos’s profile.

    Dr. Panagotacos has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Jock Itch and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panagotacos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagotacos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagotacos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagotacos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagotacos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

