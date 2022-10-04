Dr. Peter Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Pan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pan is by far the most informative health care professional we have had the pleasure to meet My Mother was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumor. The tumor was removed and Dr. Pan has been with us throughout this journey. He is not only on top of his game with his treatment and knowledge, he actually cares. My family and I are so grateful to him and, highly recommend Dr. Pan.
About Dr. Peter Pan, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
- Neurology
