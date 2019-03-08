See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Peter Palacio, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Palacio, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Palacio works at Viva GYN in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    VivaGyn
    2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 (541) 323-3747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Kaiser Permanente
    LifeWise
    Medico
    Meritain Health
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Principal Life
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr. Palacio was very warm and approachable. He had a flip book of the female anatomy that we reviewed and discussed potential causes of my condition, and the surgical options available to me, from least-to-most invasive. He took the time to clearly explain the procedure options, and the risks and benefits of each in a clear, easy-to-understand way, without being condescending. He was up-to-date on best practices. I felt confident that I was in good hands as I was being rolled into the OR.
    Midtown Mom in Bend, OR — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Palacio, MD

    Gynecology
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1295730158
    Education & Certifications

    Madigan Army Med Center
    Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Palacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

