Overview

Dr. Peter Palacio, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Palacio works at Viva GYN in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.