Dr. Peter Palacio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Palacio, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
VivaGyn2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 323-3747
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Palacio was very warm and approachable. He had a flip book of the female anatomy that we reviewed and discussed potential causes of my condition, and the surgical options available to me, from least-to-most invasive. He took the time to clearly explain the procedure options, and the risks and benefits of each in a clear, easy-to-understand way, without being condescending. He was up-to-date on best practices. I felt confident that I was in good hands as I was being rolled into the OR.
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295730158
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palacio works at
Dr. Palacio speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.