Overview

Dr. Peter Ott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.



Dr. Ott works at Banner - University Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.