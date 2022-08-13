Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.
Dr. Osterbauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Peter Osterbauer1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 240, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (530) 919-1045
-
2
Christine Bailes Neurology3035 E Palmer Wasilla Hwy Ste 301, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 864-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osterbauer?
Dr. Osterbauer truly cares about his patients. I have a rare neurological disorder and Dr. Osterbauer is not narrowminded about treatment options. He is openminded and willing to combine both conventional and alternative treatment options. He goes above and beyond to look into the situation and creates an individualized treatment plan that is tailored for his patient's medical needs. This is a doctor who listens to you and will do the research to help you in every way possible. If he cannot assist you, he will definitely point you in the right direction of a doctor or specialist who can. The front desk staff are also extremely kind and professional. I cannot recommend Dr. Osterbauer enough.
About Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831115955
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- University of Tennessee
- Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterbauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osterbauer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osterbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osterbauer works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterbauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.