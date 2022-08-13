See All Neurologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.

Dr. Osterbauer works at Dr. Peter Osterbauer in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dr. Peter Osterbauer
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 240, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 919-1045
  2
    Christine Bailes Neurology
    3035 E Palmer Wasilla Hwy Ste 301, Wasilla, AK 99654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 864-0022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Dr. Osterbauer truly cares about his patients. I have a rare neurological disorder and Dr. Osterbauer is not narrowminded about treatment options. He is openminded and willing to combine both conventional and alternative treatment options. He goes above and beyond to look into the situation and creates an individualized treatment plan that is tailored for his patient's medical needs. This is a doctor who listens to you and will do the research to help you in every way possible. If he cannot assist you, he will definitely point you in the right direction of a doctor or specialist who can. The front desk staff are also extremely kind and professional. I cannot recommend Dr. Osterbauer enough.
    Nashata Parker — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831115955
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall Medical Center
    • University of Tennessee
    • Lee University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Osterbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osterbauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osterbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterbauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

