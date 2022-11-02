Overview

Dr. Peter Ochoa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Ochoa works at DeKalb MD in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.