See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Granbury, TX
Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.

Dr. O'Carroll III works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granbury Hospital Corporation
    1308 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 579-3948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Dystonia
Myoclonus
Tremor
Dystonia
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Carroll III?

    Sep 02, 2022
    I have recently become a patient of Dr. O'Carroll. His staff is very friendly and eager to help you with your concerns. Dr. O'Carroll met with me and took his time to listen. His clinical approach included labs and tests before he made a diagnosis. He then discussed thoroughly the possible treatments and prognosis. I have faith that I am receiving the best care at this office and would not hesitate to recommend him.
    Jan Emil Sedivy — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Carroll III to family and friends

    Dr. O'Carroll III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Carroll III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD.

    About Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811190812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Carroll III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Carroll III works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Granbury, TX. View the full address on Dr. O'Carroll III’s profile.

    Dr. O'Carroll III has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Carroll III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Carroll III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Carroll III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Carroll III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Carroll III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.