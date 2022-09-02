Dr. O'Carroll III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. O'Carroll III works at
Locations
Granbury Hospital Corporation1308 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3948
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recently become a patient of Dr. O'Carroll. His staff is very friendly and eager to help you with your concerns. Dr. O'Carroll met with me and took his time to listen. His clinical approach included labs and tests before he made a diagnosis. He then discussed thoroughly the possible treatments and prognosis. I have faith that I am receiving the best care at this office and would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811190812
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Carroll III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Carroll III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Carroll III has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Carroll III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Carroll III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Carroll III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Carroll III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Carroll III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.