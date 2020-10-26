Dr. Nwaizuzu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Nwaizuzu, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Nwaizuzu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hampton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Family Practice Doctors11348 Tara Blvd Ste 100, Hampton, GA 30228 Directions (800) 734-8186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Peter..he is without a doubt the best! He helped me when i really needed it and he is so compassionate and cares!
About Dr. Peter Nwaizuzu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134202674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwaizuzu accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwaizuzu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwaizuzu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwaizuzu.
