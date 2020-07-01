See All General Surgeons in Irving, TX
General Surgery
Dr. Peter Nuttleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wi | University of Missouri - Columbia, MO and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Nuttleman works at Surgical Care of Las Colinas - Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Surgical Care of Las Colinas - Irving
    6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 (469) 283-1217
    Surgical Care of Las Colinas
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 160, Irving, TX 75039 (469) 283-1217

  Medical City Las Colinas

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Colectomy
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    Golden Rule
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Pekin Insurance
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 01, 2020
    In 2015, Dr. Nuttleman, performed laparoscopic mesh surgery on my abdomen, had six hernias to be repaired. Every one of them is back where (it) belongs, excellent outcome.
    J Billger — Jul 01, 2020
    General Surgery
    English
    1447204409
    Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
    Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
    Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wi | University of Missouri - Columbia, MO
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    General Surgery
    Dr. Peter Nuttleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nuttleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nuttleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nuttleman works at Surgical Care of Las Colinas - Irving in Irving, TX.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuttleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuttleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuttleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

