Dr. Peter Nuttleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Nuttleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wi | University of Missouri - Columbia, MO and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Nuttleman works at
Surgical Care of Las Colinas - Irving6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 283-1217
Surgical Care of Las Colinas6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 160, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (469) 283-1217
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
In 2015, Dr. Nuttleman, performed laparoscopic mesh surgery on my abdomen, had six hernias to be repaired. Every one of them is back where (it) belongs, excellent outcome.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447204409
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wi | University of Missouri - Columbia, MO
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Dr. Nuttleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuttleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuttleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuttleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuttleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuttleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuttleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.