Dr. Nutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Nutson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Nutson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med
Dr. Nutson works at
Locations
WellMed13376 N Highway 183 Ste 110, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 219-0129
WellMed At Ben White706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996
WellMed at Midtown3708 Jefferson St Ste A, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 459-6503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On the proverbial 1 to 10 scale I would rate Dr. Nutson a 12 ... CLEARLY OVER THE TOP ... Thank you Dr. Nutson ... you are the BEST!
About Dr. Peter Nutson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1720088206
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.