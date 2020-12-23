Overview

Dr. Peter Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Novak works at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.