Dr. Peter Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (385) 317-6332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- St. Mark's Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It's been three weeks and one day since my total hip replacement. Dr. Novak is a great surgeon. This is my second hip replacement and again it went well. Yes a bit more pain this time around but that's not his fault. Today I was able to put on my socks and cowboy boots without any pain or discomfort. Just three weeks after a major total hip replacement surgery. This guy is one fantastic Doctor. Don't let the whiners influence you with a bad review. I've been there and had the full deal twice. They simply don't come any better in my book than Peter. Fantastic Doctor and one cool guy.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Czech and French
- 1104818608
- Rush Presbyterian - St Luke's Chicago IL
- Rush Presbyterian - St Luke's Chicago IL
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Novak works at
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novak speaks Czech and French.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods.