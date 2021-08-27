Dr. Peter Noseworthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noseworthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Noseworthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Noseworthy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Noseworthy works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noseworthy?
I cannot boast enough enough about the care at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Peter Noseworthy. He is the ultimate professional, highly skilled, caring and treats the whole person not just cardiology. I wouldn’t consider ever going elsewhere for my care.
About Dr. Peter Noseworthy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295704245
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noseworthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Noseworthy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Noseworthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noseworthy works at
Dr. Noseworthy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noseworthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noseworthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noseworthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noseworthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noseworthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.