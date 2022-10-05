Overview

Dr. Peter Nora, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Nora works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.