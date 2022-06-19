Dr. Peter Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Nixon, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Nixon works at
Locations
1
Eye Center of Kings Daughters1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Austin Retina Associates801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103
3
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
4
Ei3300 W Anderson Ln Ste 308, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 451-0103
5
Austin Retina Associates - South4207 James Casey St # 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
6
Mary Kelly Green Eye Center204 Gateway N Ste B, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 451-0103
7
Waco Eye Associates321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nixon treated my mother for wet macular degeneration for years. It was his location that took us there initially but even after we moved far out of Austin I would not have taken her to anyne else. I am so grateful to him for saving her eyesight. He was unfailingly kind and gentle, I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Peter Nixon, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467438531
Education & Certifications
- Retina Consultants Of Alabama
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Baptist Health System
- University of Birmingham
- University of Alabama
