Overview

Dr. Peter Nixon, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Nixon works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX, Marble Falls, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.