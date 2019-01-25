Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 135 N Jackson Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 258-2207
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for about 6 years and he has done 2 major spine surgeries on me. I am getting prepared for a third surgery. Before each surgery he first exhausts all other treatments and only operates as a last resort. He is kind and caring, and at the same time, totally upfront about the benefits and risks. I would recommend Dr. Nguyen above any other Neurosurgeon in this County and beyond.
About Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1952444622
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
