Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tarrant Nephrology Associates1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-2616
-
2
North Arlington Dialysis642 Lincoln Sq, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 542-0529
-
3
TDC Tarrant County501 College Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790709285
Education & Certifications
- Bamberg County Hospital and Nursing Center - Interventional Nephrology
- Baylor College of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.