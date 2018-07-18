Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Ent. & Facial Plastics of Oc Inc.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5577
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5577
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Peter Nguyen is the best doctor I've been to. He is friendly, patient, very positive and the highest level of professionalism. He told me what problem that I have even talked to my husband on the phone in case I wouldn’t understood very well. Before I saw several ENT doctor but nobody told me what problem I have even I complain how painful with my sinus until I saw DR Peter yesterday. Thanks God giving me such a nice doctor which are really good qualities to have for ENT.
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
22 years of experience
English
1538240734
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.