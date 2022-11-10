See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Peter Ngo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Ngo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Ngo works at Peter T Ngo MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter T Ngo MD
    1710 E Saunders St Ste B350, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 712-9171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Ngo is exceptional in his bedside manner and care. He explains every aspect of the health condition and does a thorough physical examination. Dr. Ngo takes time to listen to my questions and concerns and I never feel rushed. He is knowledgeable in every discipline in medicine. If you are serious about your health, this is the medical doctor that you need on your team. Keep in mind though that you must do your part and follow the recommendation. If you need to stop drinking sugary drinks because you are diabetic, then YOU MUST STOP and follow the diet. If you come back to see the doctor with a blood sugar of 300 and say that you have not followed the diet, well; Dr. Ngo gets very upset and may not see you anymore. He gets upset because he cares about his patients but he can’t help if the patient doesn’t want to help themselves. Hopefully this makes sense. His office staff is also amazing. They are like a breath of fresh air, always with a smile and willing to help.
    Mayra J Pliego — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Ngo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417918525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr, Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr, Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Tomas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

