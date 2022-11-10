Dr. Peter Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Ngo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
Peter T Ngo MD1710 E Saunders St Ste B350, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 712-9171
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngo is exceptional in his bedside manner and care. He explains every aspect of the health condition and does a thorough physical examination. Dr. Ngo takes time to listen to my questions and concerns and I never feel rushed. He is knowledgeable in every discipline in medicine. If you are serious about your health, this is the medical doctor that you need on your team. Keep in mind though that you must do your part and follow the recommendation. If you need to stop drinking sugary drinks because you are diabetic, then YOU MUST STOP and follow the diet. If you come back to see the doctor with a blood sugar of 300 and say that you have not followed the diet, well; Dr. Ngo gets very upset and may not see you anymore. He gets upset because he cares about his patients but he can’t help if the patient doesn’t want to help themselves. Hopefully this makes sense. His office staff is also amazing. They are like a breath of fresh air, always with a smile and willing to help.
About Dr. Peter Ngo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Santo Tomas

