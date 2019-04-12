Dr. Peter Newen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Newen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Huntington Surgery Center7801 Center Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 230-2430
Irvine Plastic Surgery Center16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1011, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 475-2010
- Aetna
I had lipo performed here and Dr. Newen was great. He's a little shy but he's definitely not rude like some of the other reviews. The staff is absolutely amazing!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Newen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newen speaks Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Newen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.