Overview

Dr. Peter Netzler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Netzler works at Woodward Adult Medicine in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.