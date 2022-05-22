Dr. Peter Netzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Netzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Netzler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Netzler works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Netzler - My first impression... Intelligent, motivated, competent and talented. What else could I need?
About Dr. Peter Netzler, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225110141
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Netzler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netzler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netzler works at
Dr. Netzler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Netzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Netzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.