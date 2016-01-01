Overview

Dr. Peter Nelson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.