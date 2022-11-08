Overview

Dr. Peter Neidenbach, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Neidenbach works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.