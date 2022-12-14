Dr. Naus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Naus, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Naus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
P. Joseph Naus MD PA1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 601, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 542-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to doctor Naus for some time now and he is one amazing doctor. After being sick for so long he finally got me off steroids and well again. I refer him to everyone I met that needs a good Gastro doctor.
About Dr. Peter Naus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922133958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naus has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Naus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naus.
