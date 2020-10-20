Dr. Peter Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Nassar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-5404
-
2
Peter A. Nassar M.d. P.A.6930 Bonneval Rd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had been to several doctors prior to seeing Dr. Nassar, and to be honest I don't think he would be much different than the other doctors I have seen who couldn't figure out why my sleep pattern was so off. WOW! Was I wrong, Dr Nassar not only took the time to listen intently, reviewed all my sleep studies and asked great questions, he really cared and wanted to help. After a couple visits, a few changes in my lifestyle and I am sleeping sound at night, I cannot express how grateful I am to Dr. Nassar and his wonderful staff. You just can't put a price on a good nights sleep, its wonderful! I am so happy that I went to see him, I almost didn't because none of my prior doctors were very helpful. I have to say, Dr. Nassar talks with you like a friend, and to the point, doesn't sugar coat, and tells you like it is. I so respect that, as that is what I needed, a kick in the pants to to motivate me, and the results to were so worth it too! Thank you Dr. Nassar!
About Dr. Peter Nassar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1629157243
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- USF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.