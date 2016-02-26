See All General Surgeons in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Peter Naruns, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Naruns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Naruns works at Munir Javed MD in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Healthcare Alliance
    2204 Grant Rd Ste 203, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 940-1410

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2016
    Dr. Naruns is very knowledgeable and a very nice person. He has great bedside manner. I find it very easy to talk with him.
    Bob M in San Jose, CA — Feb 26, 2016
    About Dr. Peter Naruns, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689636680
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Naruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naruns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naruns works at Munir Javed MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Naruns’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naruns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

