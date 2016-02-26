Dr. Peter Naruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Naruns, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Naruns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Naruns works at
Locations
-
1
University Healthcare Alliance2204 Grant Rd Ste 203, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 940-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naruns is very knowledgeable and a very nice person. He has great bedside manner. I find it very easy to talk with him.
About Dr. Peter Naruns, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689636680
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Temple University School of Medicine
